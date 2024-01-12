'Arrest Accused At Earliest': Women's Panel After Karnataka Woman 'Raped'

The women's panel said the incident is appalling

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked the Karnataka director general of police to lodge an FIR invoking the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against six men who allegedly barged into a hotel room and assaulted an interfaith couple in Haveri.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma told reporters here that if a response is not received within three days, the women's body would send a team to the southern state. Sharma also said the woman was raped by the six men.

The incident happened on January 8. The 26-year-old married woman, who belongs to a minority community, had checked into the hotel at around 1 pm with a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver aged 40 years, with whom she has been in a relationship for the last three years, police said.

The assault, which happened inside the hotel room, was filmed by the accused, they said, adding that the videos of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

In a letter to the Karnataka DGP, the NCW has said the incident is appalling and the commission has taken a serious note of the matter.

"You are, therefore, required to invoke the aforesaid provisions of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR along with other relevant provisions of the law and ensure that a fair and time-bound investigation is accomplished in the matter. All the accused men must be arrested at the earliest. The victim should be provided with free of cost medical treatment," the women's body said.

