Women's Panel Chief Tears Into ML Khattar Over 'Kashmiri Brides' Remark

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma on Saturday said she would seek explanation from Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his remarks that "some people are now saying that as Kashmir is open, brides will be brought from there".

"Why does their imagination end at women and their complexion and looks? How they open their big mouth and give these stupid remarks for women? Why do people choose them ? I will certainly ask for his explanation," she said in a tweet, without naming anyone.

Manohar Lal Khattar was expressing concern over low sex ratio in Haryana at an event in Fatehabad on Friday when he made the remarks in an apparent reference to the scrapping of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

"Now some people say, Kashmir is open, they (brides) will be brought from there. But jokes apart, if (sex) ratio is improved, then there will be a right balance in society," he said.

