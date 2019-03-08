'When We Form Government...': Congress Has A Pledge For Women's Day

Women's Day: Rahul Gandhi interacted with women in Odisha.

The Congress on Friday promised it would revive the Women's Reservation Bill if it came to power in the upcoming general elections, taking a shot at the BJP on International Women's Day. "Every time a woman is assaulted, the failure rests on the shoulders of the govt. & the legislative system. No longer can we allow our women to be under threat & to ensure this we need the Women's Reservation Bill. The Congress Party will ensure that #ThisBillWillPass (sic)," the Congress tweeted.

Interacting with women in Odisha, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi too promised to back the bill and urged them to "fight for space". "You must fight for your space and don't consider yourself lesser than a man. Women should fight for due place - be it the Assembly, Lok Sabha or the business field," he said.

While saluting the undaunted, fighting spirit of women this #InternationalWomensDay, I would also like us to recommit ourselves to breaking the barriers that continue to hinder their path to freedom & equality. In doing so, a better, brighter, braver world awaits us. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 8, 2019

The Congress also tweeted that between September 2017 and July 2018, both Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back the Women's Reservation Bill.

Between Sept 2017 & July 2018, both UPA Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi & Congress President @RahulGandhi wrote to Modi urging him to pass the Women's Reservation Bill & assuring their unconditional support. We promise the people of India that #ThisBillWillPass when we form govt. pic.twitter.com/vlSqRMeGYB - Congress (@INCIndia) March 8, 2019

Every time a woman is assaulted, the failure rests on the shoulders of the govt. & the legislative system. No longer can we allow our women to be under threat & to ensure this we need the Women's Reservation Bill. The Congress Party will ensure that #ThisBillWillPasspic.twitter.com/8fQCaJ41il - Congress (@INCIndia) March 8, 2019

The 108th Constitution (amendment) Bill, commonly known as the Women's Reservation Bill, which proposed a 33 per cent reservation to women in parliament and state assemblies, was brought by the then Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government in 2008 and passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010. However, running into opposition from other parties in the Lok Sabha, the bill lapsed.



The BJP too had promised in 2014 that it would pass the Women's Reservation Bill if voted to power.