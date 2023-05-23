'Came As Surprise': Ishita Kishore Tops Civil Services Exam In 3rd Attempt

Ishita Kishore is an Economics graduate from Delhi's Shri Ram College of Commerce

Delhi University alumnus Ishita Kishore topped the latest edition of the civil services examination as women secured the top four ranks. She now wants to join the coveted Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

The second, third, and fourth positions were secured by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra.

There are 14 women and 11 men among the top 25 candidates, according to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination 2022 results that were declared today.

Women power at it's best!

Congratulations Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia and Uma Hariti N, the first 3 toppers in #UPSC#CivilServicesExamination 2022 Final.

A day of celebration also for all the others who have made it. #DoPTpic.twitter.com/r2q4dv25ot — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 23, 2023

"Women power at its best! Congratulations Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia and Uma Hariti N, the first 3 toppers in #UPSC #CivilServicesExamination 2022 Final. A day of celebration also for all the others who have made it," tweeted Union Minister Jitendra Singh, congratulating the toppers.

For Ms Kishore, an Economics graduate from Delhi's Shri Ram College of Commerce, the success came in her third attempt. Now, she wants to "serve the country by joining the Indian Administrative Services (IAS)".

I was confident about qualifying the UPSC exam but topping the merit list came as a surprise.



I wants to serve the country by joining the Indian Administration Services (IAS).I m so happy 😊 pic.twitter.com/84aZi1RnfQ — Ishita Kishore (@kishore_ishita1) May 23, 2023

Ms Kishore further said she was confident about qualifying, but topping the merit list came as a surprise for her.

"I don't know what exactly worked for me but personally what I tried to do was work on my mains examinations by practicing, looking at previous years' question papers, making notes from newspapers and revising them. I think all of them together helped me clear the exams," Ms Kishore said in a tweet.

#WATCH | Ishita Kishore, who has secured 1st rank in UPSC 2022 exam, says, "One has to be disciplined and sincere to be able to achieve this." pic.twitter.com/YKziDcuZJz — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

On her mantra for success, she told news agency ANI, "Be sincere if you've taken such a big decision that you want to clear the UPSC. Without sincerity and discipline, you can't crack UPSC no matter how intelligent you are. You have to put in the hours, and you have to put in the work."

Ms Lohia, who came second, and Ms Mishra, fourth-rank holder are all graduates of the Delhi University. Harathi N, who came third, is an engineering graduate from IIT-Hyderabad. While Ms Lohia graduated in Commerce from Kirorimal College, Ms Mishra did BSc from Miranda House College.

In total, 933 candidates including 613 men and 320 women have cleared the exam, said the Commission.

The UPSC examination is conducted every year in three stages - preliminary, main and interview - to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) and other services.