Women Posing As Officer Arrested At Delhi Airport, Case Filed

The woman was handed over to Delhi Police. (Representational)

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official deployed at the Delhi Airport arrested a woman, who was found roaming at Delhi Airport allegedly wearing a CISF uniform, pretending to be a CISF official on Thursday.

The woman was handed over to Delhi Police, CISF officials said. A case has also been registered under Section 171 at the IGI Airport Police Station.

According to the FIR filed by CISF official at the IGI Police station, "On May 9 at about 19:50 hrs, a doubtful lady, Anjali Ojha, was found wearing a CISF uniform (camouflage trousers with camouflage T-shirt, black DMS shoes with Khakhi socks) and roaming nearby in the Staff Canteen of Arrival T2 Terminal of IGI Airport, New Delhi."

The FIR further said that on interrogation with the lady, she initially said that she is working in CISF and presently posted at DMRC Delhi.

"On further inquiry, she said that she had come to receive someone, and she is not in CISF and working in a private company named M/s Gratis Co. Pvt. Ltd. Khanpur, Delhi," the FIR stated.

Her activity was found suspicious and during interrogation, she seemed to be hiding facts, it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)