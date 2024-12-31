Women Injured In Clashes With Security Forces, Claim Kuki Groups

Chaos was reported from Saibol in Manipur's Kangpokpi district as Kuki-Zo civil society groups alleged highhandedness by security forces during protests by the women of their community.

The protest was against what the women alleged was the forceful occupation of community bunkers by security personnel.

Security forces reportedly deployed tear gas shell and used force, the Kuki-Zo groups claimed. Several women claimed they were manhandled, pushed, and dragged.

Some of the injured women were taken to the nearest hospital, which is two hours away, some were given first aid in a nearby villages.

Following the crackdown on women, the Kuki-Zo groups have demanded that Central forces be removed from Saibol.

The Committee on Tribal Unity of CoTU of Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi district, has issued a stern warning to the government, demanding the immediate withdrawal of Central Forces from Saibol by 4 pm.

Failure to comply will result in the imposition of an indefinite economic blockade on National Highway 2, a critical lifeline that connects the region to the rest of the country.

The alleged use of force on women has sparked outrage across the region, with calls for accountability growing louder by the hour.

"We will not stand idly by as our people are oppressed and abused," said Kaiminlen Sitlhou from CoTU.

"The government has until 4 pm on December 31 to de-escalate this crisis. If they fail to act, we will take decisive action by blocking National Highway 2, a move that will have severe economic consequences," the spokesperson added.