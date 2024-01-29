Woman's Body With Neck Slit, Injuries On Private Part Found In Delhi: Cops

The police team checked over 100 CCTV footage and identified the accused (Representational)

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman over suspicion of having multiple affairs and ignoring him in Delhi's Rani Bagh area, police said on Monday.

The woman's body was found on a railway track near the Shakurbasti railway yard, they said.

The woman's neck was slit and over 20 cut injuries were found on her body, including private part, police said.

The accused has been identified as Pandav Kumar, a resident of Budh Vihar, who suspected the woman of having multiple affairs, they said.

"On January 25, the body of a woman with cut marks almost on every part of her body by a sharp-edged weapon was found near the railway track. Police also recovered a blood-stained broken knife and a blood-stained shaving blade from the spot. A case was registered and an investigation was taken up," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

The police team checked over 100 CCTV footage and identified the accused, who was later arrested, he added.

The DCP said that the woman was in her late 20s.

"During interrogation, Pandav revealed that he had been friend with the woman for the past year and-a-half. They first met at his native village in Bihar where the woman's elder sister was married," he added.

Pandav began suspecting that the woman was involved in multiple affairs and was neglecting him, police said, adding this suspicion led him to the decision to kill her.

"He acquired two knives from a local vendor at Rani Bagh market to carry out his plan. On January 24, Pandav lured the victim to Budh Vihar Nala. When she refused his proposal to live together in a rented accommodation, he took her to a railway yard where he attacked her with a knife," the DCP said.

The accused inflicted multiple injuries on the woman using the knife and blade and later fled from the spot, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)