Woman's Body Found At Home In Haryana, Rape Suspected

The woman's body with hands tied was found from her house on Wednesday. (Representational)

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly raped and killed by unidentified people in Jhajjar district of Haryana, a senior police official said today.

The woman's body with hands tied was found from her house on Wednesday, Jhajjar Superintendent of Police Pankaj Nain said.

He said police suspect that the victim was raped before being killed by the accused.

A cash award of Rs 1 lakh has been announced for people who will give information about the accused, he said, adding that a special investigation team (SIT) was set up to nab the accused.