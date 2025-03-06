Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Woman With Wrist Slashed Found At Mumbai Station, "Am Sorry" Written On Floor: Cops

The woman has not been identified yet. Her age is said to be between 20 and 27 years.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Woman With Wrist Slashed Found At Mumbai Station, "Am Sorry" Written On Floor: Cops
The police have launched an investigation. (Representational)
Mumbai:

A woman was found with her wrist vein cut in a bathroom of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Railway Station in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon, Government Railway Police said.

The police said that the woman allegedly slashed her wrist in the bathroom and wrote "I am sorry" on the bathroom floor.

The woman has not been identified yet. Her age is said to be between 20 and 27 years.

She was rushed to the nearest hospital where she is undergoing treatment, the police said. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Mumbai News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now