Woman Who Ran Away With Dalit Man Thrashed By Family In Madhya Pradesh

The woman was thrashed by her brothers and other men from her neighbourhood

A 21-year-old woman was thrashed by a group of men from her family for allegedly refusing to marry a man from her community in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

In a disturbing cellphone video taken by an eyewitness, the man are seen pulling her, pushing her to the ground and landing blows on her with sticks at an isolated hill. The woman's brothers, cousins and other men from her neighbourhood keep punching and kicking her even as she pleads with them to stop.

The incident happened on June 25. After the video was shared on social media three days later, the accused were arrested when the police traced the vehicle number seen in the video.

According to the police investigation, the 21-year-old woman had run away with the Dalit man. The police tracked her down after her family members filed a complaint. She was brought home in a few days, where her ordeal started. Her family started putting pressure on her to marry a man from their community, Bhilala tribe.

"We have filed a case against seven accused including her four brothers," said senior police officer Kamlesh Singar.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability