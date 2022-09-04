Woman Undergoes C-Section 3 Months Before Due Date, Then Stitched Back Up

The doctor had allegedly tried to hush up the matter. (Representational)

A gynaecologist in an Assam government hospital has been accused of performing a caesarean section procedure, or C-section, on a pregnant woman three and half months before her due date, and then stitching the incision after realising that the foetus was premature.

Authorities of Karimganj Civil Hospital, where the incident took place, on Sunday said an inquiry was being conducted to ascertain the facts.

The doctor had allegedly tried to hush up the matter and asked the expectant woman's family not to discuss it with anyone, but her relatives and neighbours came to know of it when the patient's health worsened after she was discharged from the hospital.

"We have received a report of such an incident. We are conducting an inquiry to ascertain the facts. Any action against the doctor or anyone else, if found to be erring, will be taken depending on the inquiry report," the hospital authorities said.

An 11-member committee has been formed to look into the matter and the preliminary report has been submitted on Friday, they said.

"We have forwarded the preliminary report to the Health Department in Guwahati. We are awaiting submission of the full report," they said.

The pregnant woman was admitted to the hospital on August 21 after she felt unwell.

After keeping her in observation for two days, the doctor decided to go for a C-section on August 23 without conducting any ultrasound examination, even though he was aware that she was due to deliver a baby in early December, the family members alleged.

After the incision, the doctor realised that the foetus was premature and stitched back the cut, leaving the foetus intact inside.

The woman was discharged on August 31 and the doctor had allegedly asked the family to not divulge the matter to anyone.

However, the woman's health deteriorated once she returned home and her neighbours and relatives came to know of it.

The enraged family members then took up the issue with the hospital authorities, prompting them to order the inquiry.

The woman is currently admitted to the same hospital.

An ultrasound examination performed on the woman on Friday revealed that the foetus is unharmed, family members said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)