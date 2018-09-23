Woman Tests Positive For Zika In Rajasthan, First Case In State: Official

Zika virus is a mosquito-borne flavivirus first identified in Uganda in 1947 in monkeys

A woman in Jaipur tested positive for the mosquito-borne Zika virus, officials of a medical college said, adding that it was the first such case in Rajasthan.

The woman was admitted to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital on September 11 with joint pain, redness in eyes and weakness but she tested negative for dengue and swine flu.

Samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for a test of Zika virus and the report came out positive, principal of the SMS medical college Dr US Agrawal said on Sunday.

"I believe this is the first case of Zika virus in the state," he added.

The woman, a resident of Shastri Nagar area in Jaipur, was discharged from the hospital a few days ago after her condition improved, Agrawal said.

The hospital administration has alerted the state health department, he said.

Zika virus is a mosquito-borne flavivirus that was first identified in Uganda in 1947 in monkeys. It was later identified in humans in 1952 in Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania, according to the World Health Organisation.