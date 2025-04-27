Advertisement
Woman Strangles 6-Year-Old Daughter To Death, Then Kills Self In Navi Mumbai

The woman's husband claimed that she suffered from high blood pressure and was under significant mental stress and frustration.

Read Time: 2 mins
Woman Strangles 6-Year-Old Daughter To Death, Then Kills Self In Navi Mumbai
Autopsy report indicated that the child's death was due to strangulation.
Thane:

A woman allegedly strangled her six-year-old daughter and committed suicide at their home in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Priyanka Kamble (26) strangled her daughter, Vaishnavi, and then hanged herself from the ceiling of their house in the Ghansoli area on the night of April 23, an official said.

He said the woman's husband claimed that she suffered from high blood pressure and was under significant mental stress and frustration.

He said following the initial discovery of the deaths, the police had registered a case of accidental death. However, the autopsy report indicated that the child's death was due to strangulation.

A case has been registered under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the dead woman based on a complaint by her husband, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

