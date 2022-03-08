Woman, Son Arrested For Killing Of 8-Year-Old: J&K Cops

The accused led to the site in the forest where they had buried the body of child, said cops

A woman and her son have been arrested for abduction and killing of an eight-year-old child in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, said police. The animosity of woman with the father of murdered child is believed to be cause behind the crime, it added.

The body was recovered from a forest area three weeks after the child, Talib Hussain, went missing from his home at Awoora village. Hundreds of people staged protest demanded severest punishment to killers.

Initially, it was suspected that the child may have fallen prey to some wild animal given the proximity of village to forest area. Police launched relentless searches in forests, water bodies and ponds in the area to trace the body.

A sustained police investigation, however, led to vital clues about kidnapping and subsequent murder. After questioning a large number of people in the area, the investigators zeroed in on Shahnaza Begum and her 19-year-old son Amir Ahmad.

Both have been arrested under abduction and murder charges.

According to police, Shahbaza motivated her son to kidnap the child and kill him in an attempt to take revenge from child's father. The body was later dumped in the forest.

"During the investigation we questioned a number of people. Finally, we zeroed in on Shahanaza begum and her son. During sustained questioning they confessed to the commission of crime," said Yougal Manhas, senior superintendent of police Kupwara.

"The accused led to the site in the forest where they had buried the body of child. The body was recovered and handed over to the family after post-mortem," he said.

A few years ago, a teenage daughter of an accused woman had died in mysterious circumstances. Police are investigating if the death has any link with the child's murder.

"We are looking at all angles. Investigation is underway; Let's see where it takes us," said Mr Manhas.