Woman Says Zomato Order Caused Stomach Ache And Bloating, Company Responds

The user had ordered Pav Bhaji.

The usage of food delivery applications has increased significantly in recent times. As our lives have become fast-paced, it serves as a convenient option and helps save time. However, there has also been a growing issue regarding the quality of the food received. In the past, there have been several cases of people complaining about finding insects in dishes ordered from restaurants. Now, another such incident has come to light and has sparked concern about the food service industry. Taking to X on Saturday, a user complained about excess oil she found in her order which caused her and her friends to have stomach ache and bloating.

Nikita Toshniwal took to X and wrote, "Guys seriously think before ordering food from online delivery partners and cloud kitchen. It is not at all safe these day. And Zomato is really not concerned with anything. This event encountered us when me and some friends ordered food from Zomato on Friday."

In another post, she said that the food was "so bad" and "unhealthy". It had "a thick layer of oil on the top" which made all of them sick. She added, "My friend wrote a mail to zomato. They havent reverted back nor their support system is good. @zomato is least bothered now a days." Ms Toshniwal also shared pictures of the food order and a screenshot of the mail sent to the food delivery company.

The food was sooo bad,

There was a thick layer of oil on the top!

It was soo unhealthy

We all had stomach pain and bloated stomach



My friend wrote a mail to zomato



They havent reverted back nor their support system is good@zomato is least bothered now a days pic.twitter.com/EgZDGmDNuv — CA Nikita Toshniwal (@nikitoshniwal) March 31, 2024

Zomato took note of the same and said that they would investigate the matter. "Can't begin to express how disappointed we are that you had to go through all this trouble, Nikita. We're here to rescue. Please allow us some time to investigate the matter and we will get back to you shortly."

Since being shared, her post has amassed several reactions from social media users.

"When I get such food, i simply throw it, may seem as food wastage but when it's a matter of health can't compromise. I chat with zomato, most of the time they refund. I then blacklist that restaurant and never order from there. Simple Give zomato terms & conditions a read," said a user.

"Next time order from a better place may be? Leaving a bad rating for the restaurant and moving on might be your best bet. Oily food is very common in India, I don't think Zomato has much role to play here. It's not like Pav Bhaji is 'healthy' food to begin with," said a person.

"They will refund you the money, that's the best they can do. Need to be very careful where you are ordering from, given the Cake incident happened in Patiala," commented a person.

Another wrote, "Lucky you only got oily food. Zomato once sent me non-veg food (I'm vegetarian and it was an all veg order) and their response was more than ridiculous and tone deaf."

A person said, "Ordered stew from Zomato, went to flush it down right after eating 25%."