Woman Raped Inside Moving Car In Uttar Pradesh, Probe On: Police

The driver allegedly raped her inside the car, threw her near a canal, and fled. (Representational)

An engineering student was allegedly raped in a moving car and thrown near a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur in Jaisinghpur area, police said on Sunday.

The incident had taken place Friday evening when a 23-year-old BTech student flagged an SUV for lift to go back home, they said.

The driver allegedly raped her inside the car, threw her near a canal, and fled.

The girl later told her family members about the incident when she reached her home.

Circle officer, Jaisinghpur, Prashant Singh said that they have got a complaint and a probe is on in the matter and FIR will be registered after prima facie investigation.

