Woman Raped At Gunpoint In Uttar Pradesh, Search On For Accused: Cops

Efforts are on to arrest the accused. (Representational)

A beauty parlour operator in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar town was allegedly raped at gunpoint by a man, police said on Monday

According to the complaint given to the police, the woman has alleged that she was raped by a man who came in contact with her through a pamphlet which she had distributed for the publicity of the parlour with her contact number and address published on it.

She alleged that the accused belonging to the Lisadi gate area of Meerut contacted her on the given phone number and started bringing clients to her parlour, SHO Muradnagar Satish Kumar said.

One day he came to her parlour when she was alone and raped her at gunpoint, she said in the complaint adding that he also shot a video which he threatened to make viral if she went against him and afterwards raped her on several occasions.

The traumatised woman ultimately narrated her ordeal to her husband and an FIR was lodged against the accused on her complaint on Sunday.

Police teams have been constituted and efforts are on to arrest him, the SHO added.

