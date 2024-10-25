Woman Missing From Delhi Found Buried In Rohtak Field

The body was recovered in presence of Rohtak police. (Representational)

The body of a woman who had gone missing from Delhi's Nangloi was found buried in a field in Madina in Rohtak district, a police officer said on Thursday.

Bahu Akbarpur Police Station SHO Prakash Chand said the body was taken into custody by the Delhi Police.

"A police team from Nangloi came with two accused, at whose instance the place where the body had been buried was identified," the SHO told PTI.

The body was recovered in the presence of Rohtak police and was later taken for postmortem by Delhi Police, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)