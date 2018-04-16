Girl's Body, Hand Missing, Fished Out Of Drain In Haryana's Rohtak

An officer said she could have been murdered and her body disposed of in the canal. They have sent her body for post-mortem. A case has been registered against unknown persons and the police are looking for clues to establish the girl's identity.
The police said they got information about a suspicious-looking bag in a drain in Titholi village. "When we brought it out, we were shocked to find the body of a girl. She could be nine or 10. It looks like her hand was attacked by an animal. We are waiting for the autopsy report," Devi Singh, investigating officer told news agency ANI.
Just two days ago, an 11-year-old girl was found dead in Gujarat's Surat city. She had over 80 injury marks on her body. The minor was possibly held captive, tortured and raped before being killed, the police said on Sunday.
With inputs from ANI