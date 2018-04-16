Girl's Body, Hand Missing, Fished Out Of Drain In Haryana's Rohtak The police say the girl could have been murdered and her body disposed of in the canal

326 Shares EMAIL PRINT The girl's body was found in a canal in Haryana. Rohtak: A young girl's decomposed body, her hand missing, was pulled out of a drain in Haryana's Rohtak on Sunday. The body was stuffed in a green bag and the police say the girl must have died at least five days ago.



An officer said she could have been murdered and her body disposed of in the canal. They have sent her body for post-mortem. A case has been registered against unknown persons and the police are looking for clues to establish the girl's identity.



The police said they got information about a suspicious-looking bag in a drain in Titholi village. "When we brought it out, we were shocked to find the body of a girl. She could be nine or 10. It looks like her hand was attacked by an animal. We are waiting for the autopsy report," Devi Singh, investigating officer told news agency ANI.



Just two days ago, an 11-year-old girl was found dead in Gujarat's Surat city. She had over 80 injury marks on her body. The minor was possibly held captive, tortured and raped before being killed, the police said on Sunday.



The incidents came to light when the whole country is seething over the increasing number of rape and murder incidents. Protests have been held demanding justice for an eight-year-old girl raped and killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and a 16-year-old who has accused a BJP lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh of raping her. In Surat, men and women held a silent candlelight march. The protests echoed the mass rallies against sexual violence in 2012 and mounted pressure on the government.



With inputs from ANI





A young girl's decomposed body, her hand missing, was pulled out of a drain in Haryana's Rohtak on Sunday. The body was stuffed in a green bag and the police say the girl must have died at least five days ago.An officer said she could have been murdered and her body disposed of in the canal. They have sent her body for post-mortem. A case has been registered against unknown persons and the police are looking for clues to establish the girl's identity.The police said they got information about a suspicious-looking bag in a drain in Titholi village. "When we brought it out, we were shocked to find the body of a girl. She could be nine or 10. It looks like her hand was attacked by an animal. We are waiting for the autopsy report," Devi Singh, investigating officer told news agency ANI.Just two days ago, an 11-year-old girl was found dead in Gujarat's Surat city. She had over 80 injury marks on her body. The minor was possibly held captive, tortured and raped before being killed, the police said on Sunday. The incidents came to light when the whole country is seething over the increasing number of rape and murder incidents. Protests have been held demanding justice for an eight-year-old girl raped and killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and a 16-year-old who has accused a BJP lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh of raping her. In Surat, men and women held a silent candlelight march. The protests echoed the mass rallies against sexual violence in 2012 and mounted pressure on the government. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter