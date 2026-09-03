Woman, Minor Son Killed, 3 Injured As House Roof Collapses In Gwalior: Cops

A woman and her 2-year-old son were killed while three other family members suffered injuries when their house roof collapsed following heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Jangipura area of Dabra town, located 45 km from here. The roof of the old two-storey house suddenly caved in, burying a family of five under the debris, Dabra police station house officer Sanjay Sharma told reporters.

The family had been living in the house as tenants for several years.

The deceased have been identified as Seema (35) and her son Aditya. Her husband Jagendra Rajak (38), who worked at a factory in Gwalior, and their daughters Ragini (8) and Vaishali (5) were injured in the incident, the official said.

"The old two-storey house suddenly collapsed after midnight, trapping the entire family under the debris. Seema and her two-year-old son Aditya died, while the three injured are undergoing treatment," he said.

On receiving information, police and administration officials reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured were initially taken to a hospital in Dabra and later referred to Gwalior for treatment.

The administration was making efforts to provide all possible assistance to the victims.

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