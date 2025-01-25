Woman Leans Head Out Of Cab Window To Vomit, Hit By Truck: Karnataka Police

A female passenger was killed in an accident on Saturday on the Gundlupet to Mysuru route, confirmed Karnataka Police.

According to a statement from the Chamarajanagar Police, the passenger was traveling in a company cab, and the vehicle was traveling from Mysuru to Gundlupet when the incident occurred.

The woman, while attempting to vomit, leaned her head out of the vehicle's window.

At that moment, a tanker lorry traveling in the opposite direction struck her head. The impact from the lorry caused her death on the spot, the statement added.

The identity of the deceased woman has not been revealed. The driver of the vehicle, Mahesh, and the conductor, Srinivas, were involved in the incident.

Following the accident, officials from the Mysuru Urban Division, including the Divisional Controller, DME, DTO, and SO, arrived at the scene to inspect and investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision. Authorities have yet to release further details regarding the investigation.

