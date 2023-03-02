Woman Kills Daughter, Dies By Suicide In Mangaluru: Cops

Police said the woman hungher daughter first before taking her own life. (Representational)

A 33-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter were found dead at their house in Kodialbail Guthu in the city on Wednesday, police said.

The woman and her daughter have been identified as Vijaya and her daughter Sumukha. They were found hanging in their house.

Police said the woman hung her daughter first before taking her own life. She had also tried to kill her second daughter, however she escaped. The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered at the Barke police station in Mangaluru and investigations are on.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)