Woman Shamed, Forced To Carry Husband And Walk. Villagers Shot Videos

A woman accused by her husband of having an affair was beaten up and shamed at a tribal-dominated village in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening. The woman is seen carrying her husband on her shoulders as punishment, jeered and heckled by villagers, in a video that has emerged from Jhabua district.

The woman obviously struggles to walk as she carries her husband, but the villagers force her to go on in the disturbing video. The mother of three was hit with sticks when she stopped at one point.

No one helped her. Instead, people raced to capture the woman's public shaming on mobile phone cameras.

Seven villagers, including the woman's husband, have been charged, according to a police officer, Surendrasinh.

The woman and her husband, who work as daily wage labourers, returned from Gujarat to their home village on Sunday.

The husband allegedly told his family and villagers that he suspected the woman was having an affair with a co-worker. They decided to "punish" her then.