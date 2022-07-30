Woman Found Dead In Faridabad Protection House Hours After Getting Married

The body was sent to BK Hospital for postmortem. (Representational)

A woman who had been married only a few hours was found dead with her body hanging inside the room of a protection house in Faridabad, police said on Saturday.

An MBA student, the woman named Gayatri got married to Dinesh in an Arya Samaj temple on Friday. They knew each other for almost three years, they said.

Soon after tying the knot, both had moved to court seeking protection.

SHO of Sector 31 police station, Virendra Khatri said that there are separate rooms for men and women in the protection house. So, Dinesh and Gayatri slept in different rooms on Friday night.

A lady police officer was also deployed there who found hanging Gayatri's dead body and informed the authorities about the matter, he added.

After an investigation by the police and forensic team, the body was sent to BK Hospital for postmortem.

An FIR of murder has been registered against Dinesh, the husband, on the complaint of the woman's father, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)