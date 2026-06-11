Woman Found Dead At Delhi Home, Cops Suspect Husband Of Murder

A 35-year-old woman was murdered allegedly by her husband at their residence in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Thursday, police said.

The incident came to light during the early hours when police received information that a man had allegedly assaulted his wife at their home in the Gautampuri area and fled the spot, they said.

A police team rushed to the house and found the woman lying in an injured condition. She was immediately shifted to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, a senior police officer said.

Police suspect that the woman's husband was involved in the killing and absconded after the incident. Teams have been formed to apprehend him, and the body has been sent for a postmortem to determine the exact cause of death, police said.

A case of murder has been registered at Seelampur police station, police said, adding efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

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