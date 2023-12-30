Woman Finds Worm In Sandwich On IndiGo Flight. Airline Responds

Indigo Airlines has apologised to the woman.

IndiGo Airlines on Saturday apologised to a woman who allegedly found a worm in her sandwich served to her on a Delhi-Mumbai bound flight.

In a post shared on Instagram, the passenger wrote, "I will lodge an official complaint via email soon. But as a Public Health professional I want to know despite of knowing the quality of the sandwich was not good and informing the Flight attendant prior she still continued to serve sandwiches to other passengers. There were kids, elderly and other passengers .... What if anyone catches infection."

She further added that she does not need any compensation or refund, adding "Just one assurance that passenger health and safety should be your top priority."

However, IndiGo in a statement, apologised to the woman and said that the matter is currently under investigation.

"We are aware of a concern raised by one of our customers regarding their experience on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai. We want to emphasize our unwavering commitment to maintain the highest standards of food and beverage service on board. Upon investigation, our crew had immediately ceased the service of the specific sandwich in question," the statement read.

"The matter is currently under thorough examination, and we are working closely with our caterer to ensure appropriate corrective measures are taken. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to the passenger," it added.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)