Maharashtra Woman Dies Delivering Stillborn Child After 10th Pregnancy

The woman delivered a stillborn boy on Saturday at the civil hospital in Majalgaon town of Beed,.

All India | | Updated: December 31, 2018 13:11 IST
The woman had also terminated two pregnancies earlier. (Representational Image)


Mumbai: 

A 38-year-old woman died due to excessive bleeding during her 10th pregnancy in Beed district of Maharashtra, a police official said Monday.

Meera Ekhande delivered a stillborn boy on Saturday at the civil hospital in Majalgaon town of Beed, located around 380 km from Mumbai, and later died, he said.

The woman, who used to run a pan shop in Majalgaon, already had seven daughters but her family wanted a boy, the official said.

She had also terminated two pregnancies earlier, he said, adding that she conceived again apparently under family pressure.

"Ekhande was admitted on Saturday to the civil hospital where she delivered a stillborn child and then died of excessive bleeding," the official said.

"We have registered an accidental death report and handed over the woman's body to her family members," he said.

One of the seven daughters of Ekhande had also died earlier, he added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Woman Dies During Delivery

