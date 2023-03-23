Woman Dies After Being Administered Wrong Injections: UP Police

The doctor had already decamped before the police reached the hospital, police said. (Representational)

A 32-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Patti village died allegedly after being given the wrong injections by a quack, police said on Thursday.

"One Sangita was admitted to Suraj Clinic which is owned by one Dr Suraj when she complained of stomach ache Wednesday evening. She was administered several injections by Dr Suraj and died an hour later at the clinic," Jaithara Police Station SHO Ramendra Shukla said.

The doctor had already decamped before the police reached the hospital.

"We have lodged a case regarding the incident and started an investigation," said the SHO, adding the victim's body has been sent for post mortem.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Umesh Kumar Tripathi told PTI that a probe had also been launched by the health department in the incident.

