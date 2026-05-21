Woman Dies 2 Years After Botched Kidney, Doctors Took Left Instead Of Right

Surgery to remove a 56-year-old woman's right kidney in 2012 turned fatal after doctors removed the left - a mistake the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission called "one of the gravest forms of negligence" and for which awarded Rs 2 crore compensation.

A bench led by Justice (retd) AP and heard a complaint filed by her family, who alleged the left kidney was removed though it was her right that had been diagnosed with hydronephrosis.

"The loss is irreparable... the loss of a mother to her sons, a spouse to her husband, and a housewife to a family... cannot be diluted," the NCDRC's May 18 order said, holding Dr Rajeev Lochan of the Ashirwad Nursing Home in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh guilty of "negligence".

"... the fact remains the patient lost her life in peculiar circumstances... her longevity of life could have been expected had the left kidney remained intact," the commission said.

The woman had complained of abdominal pain in April 2012. She visited a doctor who diagnosed her with symptoms relating to the right kidney. She was then admitted for surgery to remove that organ and the surgery was performed on May 6, 2012.

She was then put on dialysis. However, her symptoms persisted and she visited a second hospital at which radiological examinations and a CT scan were conducted.

These indicated the wrong kidney - the healthy left one - had been removed.

A police case was filed alleging grievous hurt by acting recklessly or negligently and a chargesheet was submitted, which the doctor challenged in the Allahabad High Court.

The challenge was rejected and the UP Medical Council, taking note of the proceedings, suspended the doctor's medical registration for two years.

While all this was going on, the woman died in 2014 of severe hyperkalemia - high blood potassium levels - coupled with hypoglycemia - low blood sugar.

The present complaint - alleging gross medical negligence - was filed after her death.