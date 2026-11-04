Woman Conductor Dies 10 Days After Being Pushed Off Bus In Telangana

A 24-year-old Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) woman conductor died on Tuesday night, ten days after she was allegedly pushed off a moving bus by a woman passenger during an argument over change for a ticket in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The victim, Gundla Pravalika, was attached to the Manuguru RTC depot and hailed from Adarsh Nagar in Manuguru town. She was travelling on a Palle Velugu bus from Manuguru to Bhadrachalam on October 25 when the incident occurred near Mittagudem in Aswapuram mandal.

According to officials, passenger Banoth Mounika, a resident of the area, boarded the bus with her son and gave Pravalika a Rs 100 note for his ticket. The conductor issued a ticket worth Rs 10 and, citing a shortage of change, reportedly noted the remaining Rs 90 on the ticket, asking the passenger to collect it later.

The disagreement escalated when Mounika demanded the balance as the bus approached her stop. During the ensuing confrontation, she allegedly pushed Pravalika out through the doorway of the moving bus. The conductor fell onto the road, and the rear wheels ran over her legs, causing grievous injuries.

Pravalika was first shifted to a hospital in Bhadrachalam and later moved to a private hospital in Hyderabad for advanced treatment. Despite treatment for ten days, she died from her injuries on Tuesday night.

Aswapuram police have registered a case and arrested Mounika, who was produced before a court.

The issue saw reaction from state Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who had condemned the attack when Pravalika was undergoing treatment.

Now that the transport staff has died, the minister assured that the government would stand by RTC employees and directed officials to take stringent legal action against those attacking staff on duty.

''The government stands with the family of Manuguru depot conductor Pravala. A job for Pravalika's mother. Indiramma houses allotted to the family. Rs 10 lakh ex gratia from the government and RTC on behalf of Pravalika's family. We will support Pravalika's family in every possible way. '' he announced on Wednesday.

He also urged passengers to raise grievances through official channels instead of resorting to violence.

The conductor's death has triggered anger among RTC employees and unions. Employee representatives announced that bus services in the erstwhile Khammam district would be stopped on Wednesday as a mark of protest and demanded stringent action against the accused and support for Pravalika's family.