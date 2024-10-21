Woman Claims Uber Driver Demanded Rs 2500 Extra And Harassed Grandparents, Company Responds

Uber apologised and confirmed that a specialized team was investigating the incident

Nidhi Tara, a communication strategist, shared a terrifying experience with an Uber driver in Mysuru on LinkedIn. After booking a ride, Ms Tara claimed that the driver became aggressive and demanded an additional ₹2,500 beyond the agreed-upon fare. When she refused, the driver became hostile and threatened her family. Fortunately, bystanders intervened, prompting him to leave the scene. However, the harassment continued. Days later, the driver unexpectedly showed up at her grandparents' residence in Mysuru at 10:30 PM, harassing them and demanding money.

''I never imagined I'd have to share this, but safety concerns are paramount, and this situation demands urgent attention. On a recent Uber ride from Mysuru to Kempegowda International Airport, my family and I experienced unacceptable behaviour from a driver (picture attached), leading to what can only be described as a threat to our safety and security,'' she wrote on LinkedIn.

Despite reporting the incident through Uber's app, the woman received no adequate response. In her post, she urged authorities to take immediate action and safeguard families from similar harassment.

''Despite reaching out to Uber through the app and their customer service, there's been no adequate response. An issue of this nature—post-trip harassment—is as critical as in-trip incidents. For any service provider, but especially in the ride-sharing industry, passenger safety cannot be compromised. I am calling for urgent action. This is not just about one incident but about ensuring no other family has to experience something like this again,'' she added. The woman also attached her ride details with the driver's identity to the post.

See the full post here:

In response to the post, Uber apologised and confirmed that a specialized team was investigating the incident, taking the allegations seriously. ''Hi Nidhi, we apologise for this situation and understand how upsetting it must have been for you and your family. We can confirm a specialised team is currently investigating this incident and will be in touch in-app as soon as they have any updates,'' the company wrote.

Meanwhile, the LinkedIn post sparked many reactions, with many expressing shock, outrage, and solidarity. Several users shared their own harrowing experiences with Uber drivers.

One user wrote. ''Uber's customer care and safety services are severely lacking. I've experienced multiple instances where drivers have taken unsafe, isolated routes during late-night or early-morning rides, despite my requests to stay on main roads. This is especially common in Bengaluru and poses significant risks when commuting alone at odd hours. As a solo female rider, I find it hard to trust both Uber drivers and their safety team.''

Another commented, ''Local travel agencies are better and more reliable for long routes. I never faced any challenge while travelling from Dehradun to Delhi airport.''