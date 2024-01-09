Woman CEO Arrested For Killing 4-Year-Old Son, Body Recovered: Cops

A 39-year-old woman allegedly murdered her 4-year-old son in Goa and travelled with the body to Karnataka, police said on Tuesday. The woman, who is a start-up founder and CEO in Bengaluru, allegedly killed the boy in an apartment in Goa, they added.

The woman hired a taxi to carry the body, kept inside a bag, to Karnataka. The woman has been arrested and charged with murder. The child's body has been recovered, police said.

Witnesses claim blood stains were seen in the service apartment she stayed in North Goa's Candolim.

Further investigation in the matter is on.