Suchana Seth, Accused Of Killing Young Son In Goa, Was Separated

Suchana Seth said she was unhappy over her strained relationship with her husband.

The Bengaluru start-up founder, who allegedly killed her four-year-old son in Goa and travelled to Karnataka with his body, was separated from her husband, said police today, suspecting their strained relationship as a possible reason for the murder.

However, the motive behind Suchana Seth committing the murder is not clear yet, said Goa North SP Nidhin Valsan.

The 39-year-old CEO of artificial intelligence start-up Mindful AI Lab was arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga yesterday with her son's body in a bag.

Ms Seth, who is from West Bengal, said she was unhappy over her strained relationship with her husband Venkat Raman, according to the police, and that their divorce proceedings are in the final stage.

The cops have summoned Mr Raman, who is from Kerala and is currently in Indonesia, to India.

Ms Seth had allegedly killed her son in a hotel in north Goa's Candolim, police said, crediting the hotel staff's presence of mind for alerting the cops.

She had checked into Sol Banyan Grand with her son on Saturday, but checked out alone on Monday. Moreover, she insisted on booking a cab to Bengaluru from Goa despite the hotel staff advising her to take a flight.

On finding bloodstains in the apartment she had occupied, the staff informed the Goa Police. When the cops dialled the cab driver and inquired about her son, she claimed he was with a friend and provided a wrong address.

The cops then asked the driver to divert to the nearest police station in Chitradurga, around 200 km from Bengaluru, where she was arrested and taken back to Goa for questioning.

It is not known how the child was killed and the post-mortem report is awaited.

CCTV footage at the hotel is being checked and the forensic team is collecting evidences, said police.

According to the LinkedIn page of Mindful AI Lab, Suchana Seth was among the top "100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021".

Her own LinkedIn account says she was a fellow at Harvard University's Berkman Klein Centre and a data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams, and scaling machine learning solutions at start-ups and industry research labs.