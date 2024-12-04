Woman Burnt Alive After Husband Sets Vehicle On Fire, Probe Underway: Cops

The police have launched an investigation, and the accused remains in custody. (Representational)

In a shocking incident that unfolded at Chemmamukku in Kollam, a 44-year-old woman died after her 60-year-old husband allegedly set on fire to the vehicle in which she was travelling in, along with a man, Kerala Police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday at around 8:30 pm, they said adding that the man has been admitted to hospital with burn injuries.

The woman identified as Anila (44) from Thazhuthala, succumbed to her injuries on the spot and the accused, Padmarajan (60), surrendered to the Kollam East police shortly afterwards.

Anila was travelling in her car with a male colleague when Padmarajan intercepted their vehicle in a van and allegedly threw petrol into the car through the window and set it on fire. Both vehicles were completely destroyed in the blaze.

According to the police, the motive behind the crime appears to be familial discord. Padmarajan suspected Anila of having an illicit relationship with her business partner with whom she co-owned a bakery. The suspicion allegedly drove him to commit the act.

The police have launched an investigation, and Padmarajan remains in custody.

