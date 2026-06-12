Woman Blackmailed Using AI-Edited Obscene Video, 2 Arrested From Karnataka

Police have arrested two men in the Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka in a case of cyber blackmail involving AI-based video editing. According to police, the pair created an obscene video using a woman's photograph and demanded money from her family.

The incident was reported from Bavikere village in Tarikere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district.

Police said the accused used an AI video application to generate the video of the woman. They then allegedly sent the manipulated video to the victim's mother and demanded money, threatening to circulate it on social media if their demands were not met.

Lakkavalli police launched an investigation after the victim's father lodged a complaint and arrested the accused. The pair has been identified as Akshay and Sahul, both residents of the same village.

According to police, the two accused worked in Bengaluru. They allegedly carried out their blackmail from the city with the aim to make quick money.

Investigators also said Sahul had previously been involved in a theft case.

Both accused have been remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway, officials said.