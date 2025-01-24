Woman Beaten, Hair Shaved By Others Because She Couldn't Repay Loan

In a disturbing incident, a woman in the Lalsinghmura area of Bishalgarh in Tripura's Sepahijala district was allegedly assaulted and had her head partially shaved by a group of other women.

Police from Bishalgarh Women Police Station rescued the victim after receiving information about the incident and brought her to the station for safety and initial inquiry.

Inspector Shiuli Das, in-charge of the Bishalgarh Women Police Station, who is investigating the matter stated that the attack was reportedly carried out by members of a local Self-Help Group (SHG).

The victim alleged that a group of women assaulted her and shaved half of her head, possibly over a financial dispute involving money borrowed from the SHG. "We are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the facts," the police officer told media.

The victim recounted the harrowing incident, claiming that around 15-20 local women barged into her home while she was in the kitchen. After a brief conversation about her travel plans, the group allegedly dragged her outside, rebuked her, assaulted her, and shaved half of her head.

She added that the attackers demanded she immediately return the money borrowed by her husband from the SHG, prompting the violent act.

Police have filed a suo motu case against 20-21 unnamed individuals under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including Section 74 for outraging the modesty of a woman, Section 115(2) for voluntarily causing hurt, and Section 3(5) for common intention.