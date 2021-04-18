Woman, Asked To Leave From Covid Ward, Slaps Delhi Hospital Doctor: Police

Cops registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (Representational)

A woman has been charged for allegedly assaulting a GTB hospital doctor who had asked her to leave from the ward where COVID patients were admitted, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the doctor who was on emergency duty at a COVID ward in Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, they said.

The doctor, in her complaint, alleged that she was slapped by the wife of a COVID positive patient who was admitted at the hospital.

The woman was with her husband in the COVID ward. She was asked to leave since only patients who are admitted are allowed. But the accused refused which led to an argument during which she slapped the doctor, the police said.

The accused also tested positive for coronavirus but had not been admitted to the hospital, the police said.

The doctor filed a complaint with the director of the hospital which was then forwarded to the police for further action.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on Sunday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman was also charged under the Medicare Service Personnel and Medicare Service Institution Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property Act 2008, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahadra) R Sathiyasundaram said, "Based on the complaint, we have registered an FIR. The matter is under investigation during which all the allegations will be looked into and based on the facts that emerge, we will take action."

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) condemned the behaviour of the patients and their relatives and demanded enhanced security for the doctors.

In a statement, the DMA said the doctors are performing their duties in "difficult and at times dangerous conditions" and if they face such abusive behaviour, one can imagine the affect it will have on their morale.