In an alleged case of honour killing, a 25-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her father and brother for having an affair with a man from another caste in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, the police said today.The woman was killed by the father-brother duo last night in Nagla Nathu village of Sirasganj area, Senior Superintendent of Police or SSP Manoj Kumar said.After the murder, both the accused dumped the woman's body in an area outside the village, where it was found this morning, Mr Kumar said. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, who are absconding, he added.In another case, a 59-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her brother following an argument over his drug addiction in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area.