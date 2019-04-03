Woman Allegedly Hacks Alcoholic Son To Death With An Axe In Maharashtra

Police are still probing the incident (Representational)

A woman allegedly hacked her drunkard son to death in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra, the police said today.

Hirkanabai Kawale, resident of Samudrawani village, was fed up with her son Ram Mahadev Kawale, 35, who was an alcoholic and used to harass her and other members of the family, a police official said.

His wife too had left him and was living with her parents with the couple's two children, the official said.

Around 1.30 am on Tuesday, Hirkanabai allegedly hit her son with an axe when he was asleep, killing him on the spot. Further probe is on, the official said.

