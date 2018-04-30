UP Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped, Family Threatens Suicide As Video Is Shared Two men allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj and uploaded a video on social media

Two men allegedly assaulted woman in Kannauj, uploaded video on social media Uttar Pradesh: A disturbing mobile phone video allegedly showing a woman being sexually assaulted by two men in Uttar Pradesh has reportedly gone viral on the social media. The police in Kannauj have started an investigation into the video, after the woman's family registered a case alleging the two men uploaded the video of the horrific incident.



On April 24, the woman was gang-raped, said her sister. "If the accused are not hanged or given life imprisonment, we will give up our lives," the sister told news agency ANI.



The two accused have been identified as Talib and Salman, both residents of the same locality, say police sources. Reports say, the woman had gone to fetch water from a well in the area, when she was assaulted by the two men. She apparently did not tell her parents immediately due to fear of neighbours defaming her family.



The incident came to light when the men allegedly uploaded the video on social media, after which the woman along with her family immediately went to the local police station and filed a case. The police have said they will track the two accused soon.



Last September, a 19-year-old college student was sexually assaulted by her boyfriend and his friends, who circulated among themselves, a disturbing video and uploaded it on the social media. The three men were arrested in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district.



In the video, the teenager begs, screams and tries to get away as her attacker tries to disrobe and rape her. The girl and her friend had gone to a temple to meet the accused man, whom she had reportedly known for over a year, said the police.



