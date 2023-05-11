Watch: Woman Makes Instagram Reel Inside Plane, Internet Angry

A content creator is seen dancing inside the plane.

The obsession with sharing photos on social media, which began with Orkut, has evolved into a daily habit of creating reels and short films and uploading them to sites like Instagram, TikTok, and many more.

In the last few years, several videos of people doing shoots for social media sites have been spotted and covered in news stories. On the one hand, these videos bring views, likes, and earnings for the video makers, but on the other hand, this process creates chaos and unease for other fellow passengers. Since their privacy gets violated due to the wandering cameras of the influencers.

The most recent video on the list of ones that irritate internet users shows a woman dancing inside a plane as other passengers wait on the aisle for her to finish recording.

The content creator, Shiba Khan, recorded the video, which depicts her dancing in a plane, and shared it on Instagram in February.

Other people can be seen waiting behind her for her to move when she stops and takes a few steps.

Watch the video:



Over 15 million people have watched the video, and it has garnered about 7 lakh likes on Instagram. However, social media users didn't appear to be pleased with it because it was obvious that her dancing made it harder for others to find a seat.

"It looks like she is boarding a plane for the first time," commented a user.

"This is a flight for the public, not your own home," wrote another user.