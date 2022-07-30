Woman Allegedly Faces Sexual Assault Attempt At IIT Madras

IIT Madras: No police complaint has been filed. (Representational)

A woman student faced an alleged attempt of sexual assault at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras premises, following which the Chennai-based institute began screening CCTV footage to identify the accused.

No police complaint has been filed. The woman is not interested in doing so, the institute said in a statement.

The incident allegedly occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, and was reported to the authorities two days later by a friend of the woman.

The institute began screening CCTV footage and shared photographs of almost 300 persons based on the description given by her. Thirty five contract labourers, who were on duty that night, were also paraded for identification. However, she hasn't identified anyone yet, it said.

The gates of IIT Madras are adequately secured and there's a Security Guard posted at every 100 meters, the institute said. "The Institute also has buddy system in place and facility to call for Institute bus along with a Security Staff at odd hours," it added.