Woman, 34, Electrocuted On Waterlogged Road During Heavy Rain In Delhi

A 34-year-old woman died of electrocution on Saturday morning when she placed her foot in the rain water collected at a roadside in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, police said.

The incident took place in the C Block area of Yamuna Vihar near Moral Hospital at 7.39 am, they said.

The woman, Poonam, was on her way to the local market on foot when she was electrocuted, a police officer said.

Poonam was a homemaker and her husband runs a general store in the same locality, he said.

The officer said there was water logging in the area due to yesterday's rain.

"A live wire from an electricity pole near the footpath caused her to get electrocuted and fall in the water. She was rushed to Moral Hospital, where the doctor declared her dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirky said.

Police have filed a case of death by negligence against unknown persons in the matter, he said

