Woman, 24, Stabs Boyfriend To Death After Fight Over Marriage In Jharkhand: Cops

A 24-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death following a fight over their marriage in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Friday.

Md Muntajir (34), a native of Sasang village in Latehar district, had come to meet his girlfriend Shabbu Praveen alias Noorjahan in Lamta village in Chatra's Lawalong police station area on Thursday evening, they said.

However, a fight broke out between them over their marriage, and in the midst of it, Noorjahan stabbed Muntajir, they added.

Muntajir was immediately taken to the Chatra Sadar Hospital for treatment, from where he was referred to RIMS-Ranchi. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to the state capital, police said.

Noorjahan was arrested, and the knife used in the crime was seized, they said.

"Before his death, the victim provided a statement, based on which an FIR was lodged. The accused was sent to judicial custody by a court on Friday," Lawalong police station's in-charge Prashant Mishra said.

