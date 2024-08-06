'Without Unity, Can't Deal With Illegal Immigration': Manipur Chief Minister

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh speaks in the state assembly

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said illegal immigration is a grave threat to the state's indigenous people and asserted that those who entered after 1961 should be deported with the central government's help.

In response to a query from Naga People's Front MLA Leishiyo Keishing in the assembly, Mr Singh described the situation as "alarming," and stressed the need for unity in addressing illegal immigration.

"It is an alarming situation. Illegal immigration has caused demographic changes, but some sections do not believe it. Without unity, it is not possible to deal with the issue," Mr Singh said.

He said Manipur has a 398-km porous and unguarded international border with Myanmar, which complicates the detection of illegal immigrants.

He recalled that a cabinet subcommittee led by Tribal Affairs and Development Minister Letpao Haokip had been formed to investigate the issue. The subcommittee, working with the Home Ministry, identified nearly 2,480 illegal immigrants, though this figure is subject to correction, Mr Singh said, adding detecting immigrants is challenging when they blend with the local population.

The Chief Minister said new villages have been set up by illegal immigrants, with some areas inaccessible due to proximity with the Myanmar-based People's Defence Force (PDF) activity.

He said anyone sheltering illegal immigrants would face punishment under new orders.

Previously, 140 to 150 immigrants from Churachandpur district were detained and moved to a shelter in Imphal, Mr Singh said, adding satellite data revealed new villages forming after May 3, 2023, the day when the ethnic clashes started.

Mr Singh said while people who entered before 1961 are considered indigenous, those who arrived later should be deported to protect the state's future. The implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system is based on 1961, he said.

"Those who entered the state before 1961 are permanent citizens, but those who came later need to be deported with the assistance of the central government," Mr Singh said.

Eramdam Manipur da illigal immigrant sing changlake haibase thajadri eriechasingna adubu keigumba changlakamdaba tarabadi Prajasingna eibu phasi toubiro.



Some section of the people have not accepted the entry of illegal immigrants in the state. If the entry of the illegal... pic.twitter.com/KKDLSeG8PE — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 6, 2024

He acknowledged that biometric data collection is ongoing, but has been hampered by law and order issues. Mr Singh stressed on the importance of deporting all illegal immigrants, regardless of community, to secure the future of the state.

Over the last five years, 10,675 illegal immigrants, including those from Myanmar, Bangladesh, Norway, China, and Nepal, have been detected. Among them, 85 were deported, 143 were placed in detention centres, and the remainder were housed in temporary shelters. The state has spent over Rs 85 lakh on managing these immigrants, the Chief Minister said.

"Prior to the ongoing violence that broke out on May 3 last year, 2,480 illegal Myanmar immigrants were detected," Mr Singh told the house.

Mr Singh said Kamjong district has the highest number of illegal immigrants (6,199), followed by Tengnoupal (2,406) and Chandel (1,895).