'With Two Role Models': Wipro's Rishad Premji Poses With Bill Gates And Father Azim Premji

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently met Wipro chairman Rishad Premji and his father and founder chairman of Wipro, Azim Premji, during his visit to India. Taking to social media, Mr Rishad shared a picture of him posing with his father and the billionaire philanthropist.

"With two role models," the Wipro chairman wrote in the caption of his Twitter post.

Take a look below:

With two role models ! pic.twitter.com/YaghCwRxdO — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) March 3, 2023

Mr Rishad didn't say when or where the picture was taken, however, his post caught the attention of RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka. Reacting to the image, Mr Goenka wrote, "The guy on the extreme left (Azim Premji) is my role model".

Mr Rishad's post also received a lot of love from netizens. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 293,000 views and over 5,600 likes.

"What do you get when you are born to a great man? You get Humility and culture. You have got that. Man to the extreme left is someone whom I am inspired from," wrote one user in the comment section. "They are role models and inspiration to millions," said another.

Meanwhile, Mr Gates, who is also the co-chair and trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has been in India past few days and meeting various ministers and government officials. Earlier, he met Union Minister Smriti Irani, industrialist Anand Mahindra, Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das, and Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar among others.

Notably, this is Bill Gates' first visit to India since the COVID-19 pandemic. "India gives me hope for the future. I'm excited to visit next week and see the work being done by innovators and entrepreneurs to tackle big challenges like climate change, health, and hunger," he tweeted last week.

