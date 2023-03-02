What Bill Gates Gifted Ratan Tata When He Met Him

Gates Foundation took to Twitter to confirm the development.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata and Tata Sons Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Wednesday during the former's visit to India. During the meeting, the business magnates talked at length about philanthropic initiatives. In an enriching discussion, Tata and Gates discussed strengthening their joint efforts and partnering for health, diagnostics, and nutrition.

Gates Foundation took to Twitter to confirm the development. The tweet reads, "Our co-chair and founder Bill Gates had an enriching discussion with Ratan Tata and N Chandrasekaran, about their philanthropic initiatives. We look forward to strengthening our work together and partnering for health, diagnostics, and nutrition."

In the picture, Gates can be seen presenting copies of his books, "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic" and "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster" to both Ratan Tata and N Chandrasekaran.

Check out the post here:

Our co-chair & founder, @BillGates had an enriching discussion with @RNTata2000 & N. Chandrasekaran, about their philanthropic initiatives. We look forward to strengthening our work together & partnering for health, diagnostics, and nutrition. pic.twitter.com/Xqs1hooDyX — Gates Foundation India (@BMGFIndia) March 1, 2023

The post received a lot of love from the netizens. A user wrote, "It is heartening to see two giants of the corporate world coming together to take the Corporate Social Responsibility to a whole new epitome. It is pertinent for people with resources and capability to endeavour to give back to the society and ensure a better n sustainable future."

Another user wrote, "This is the ultimate synergy which will push India's development a few notches !"

The third user commented, "Nice to see you Mr Bill Gates with our Mr Ratan Tata. You have truly met a gentleman who has shaped & participated in India's economic development. Mr Tata is also one of our foremost philanthropists. Also thank you for your kind interest in India."

Meanwhile, earlier Mr Gates also met Industrialist Anand Mahindra. Taking to Twitter, the Mahindra Group chairman shared a picture with the philanthropist and said they spoke about collaborating to "multiply social impact". He also shared that Mr Gates signed his book for him, in which he wished his "classmate" the best.

Mr Gates, in his personal blog, Gates Notes, wrote he would visit India to check the progress the country has made over the years. "I'm headed back to India next week. Although I've spent a lot of time there over the years doing everything from checking out toilets to visiting a village that's home to the one poorest, most underserved castes in India-I haven't been back since before the pandemic. I can't wait to see how much progress has been made in that time," he wrote.



