'Man With Pistol Ran Away': Union Minister Claims 2 Attacks On Him In Bihar

Ashwini Choubey said one person ran away with a country-made pistol. (File)

Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Choubey on Monday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and alleged that there were two attempted attacks on him in Buxar in the last 24 hours.

Addressing a press conference, the parliamentarian from Buxar said, "During my programme in Buxar, a day-long fast against the atrocities on farmers, some attackers, just 5-6 feet away from me came with swinging their sticks in air in an attempt to attack me, but my bodyguards and the police personnel caught three persons and saved me. If they wouldn't have caught them I don't know what would have happened then."

"Not only this, one person ran away with a country-made pistol wading through the police personnel, who were present in the line of duty. The police remained mute spectators and did nothing," he added.

He said that regarding this he wrote to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, and all the office bearers and informed them about the incident.

"More importantly, when those policemen and the activists present there took those goons to the police station, surprisingly, to give protection to them, the police DSP there told our workers and PA that no problem, the minister is doing his work and the goons are doing their job. It is unfortunate to hear something like this from Bihar DSP," he said.

He added that the three persons detained for attacking him were later released after being pressurised by some influential persons.

"I want to ask Nitish Kumar, why the attackers who were brought to the police station have not been arrested yet," he said, adding that he wants to ask under whose pressure the attackers were released. "There were attempts of attack on me twice in the last 24 hours in Buxar", the Union Minister added.

On Sunday night, an escort vehicle in the convoy of Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Choubey, overturned after an accident, while he was on his way from Buxar to Patna, wherein several cops were left injured. The Minister shared the video on Twitter in which he could be seen inspecting the escort vehicle that was overturned in the accident.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, "During the way from Buxar to Patna, the car of Koransarai police station, in the carcade has met with an accident in the canal of the road bridge of Dumrao's Mathila-Narayanpur road. Everyone is well by the grace of Lord Shriram. Going to Dumrao Sadar Hospital with the injured policemen and driver."

The police personnel and the driver, with minor injuries, were rushed to Dumrao Sadar Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. However, two cops with more injuries were shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna.

Mr Choubey had then informed that all the policemen and drivers were out of danger.

"I have brought the injured policemen to Dumraon subdivision hospital. He is being given first aid. Two policemen have received more injuries. After first aid, I am leaving for AIIMS Patna with him. All policemen and drivers are out of danger," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)