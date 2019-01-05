Animals In Odisha Zoo Are Getting Special Treatment This Winter. See How

Incandescent bulbs have been fitted for the largest poisonous snake King Cobra.

As an intense cold wave is sweeping through the country, animals living in Nandankanan Zoological Park in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar are being given special treatment to beat the winter blues.

To provide the much-needed respite to the animals from the biting cold, the zoo authorities have made some special arrangements.

Paddy straws have been stashed inside the enclosure of rock python, incandescent bulbs have been fitted for the largest poisonous snake King Cobra, and heaters are being provided to keep Iguanas warm.

Blankets to keep the animals snug during winters.

Plywood and room heaters have been given to the chimpanzees and blankets have been provided to keep the Orangutans warm.

Caretaker Ashok Das told ANI, "We adjust the conditions of the enclosure to ensure that Chimpanzees are not affected by the cold wave. Special dietary arrangements have also been made for the animals."

The aviary species, which are very susceptible to harsh weather, are also being given special attention. The zoo authorities have put up agro net sheds at the enclosures of the birds, squirrels, and monkeys to prevent guard against cold breeze.

While big cats, lions and bears are not much affected by the cold, their feeding chambers are kept open at night so they can go indoors when the temperature dips.

Room heaters to keep the animals warm.

"All possible steps are being taken to prevent any kind of problem that can affect the lives of the animals," Mr Das said.

The Nandankanan Zoo is located on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar and is spread over an area of 425 hectares across the Chandaka jungle. It houses over 1,200 animals, reptiles and birds.