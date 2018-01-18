India Successfully Test-Fires Agni-5 Ballistic Missile: All You Need To Know India successfully test-fires nuclear capable surface-to-surface Agni-5 Ballistic Missile today, making entry into super-exclusive club of countries with intercontinental ballistic missiles or ICBM.

Agni-V is most advanced missile in the Agni series and with this, India enters ICBM club. India successfully test-fires nuclear capable surface-to-surface Agni-5 Ballistic Missile today, making entry into super-exclusive club of countries with intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), boosting indigenous missile capabilities and deterrence strength of the country. Agni-5 is the most advanced missile in the Agni series with a strike range of over 5,000 kilometres. Agni-5 was test-fired at about 9:54 am from launch pad number 4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Abdul Kalam Island, earlier known as Wheeler Island, off Odisha coast. During the test-fire, the sophisticated missile travelled for 19 minutes and covered 4,900 km. Here are 10 Facts about Agni-V Ballistic Missile: Agni-5 is most advanced missile in the Agni series with new technologies incorporated in it in terms of navigation and guidance, warhead and engine. It has a range of over 5,000 km. The redundant Navigation systems, very high accuracy Ring Laser Gyro based Inertial Navigation System (RINS) and the most modern and accurate Micro Navigation System (MINS) had ensured the missile reached the target point within few metres of accuracy, said an official of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). After four successful developmental trials, this was the first user associate test of Agni-5 missile, sources said. Agni-5 missile has a high speed on-board computer and fault tolerant software along with robust and reliable bus. Its path is precisely directed by the advanced on-board computer and inertial navigation system. The three-stage, 17-metre tall, two-metre wide Agni-5 is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead of about 1.5 tonnes. The missile so programmed that after reaching the peak of its trajectory it will turn towards Earth to continue its journey towards the intended target with an increased speed due to the attraction of the earth s gravitational pull, DRDO official said. The first two successful flights of Agni-5 in 2012 and 2013 were in open configuration. Agn-5 has higher reliability, longer shelf life, less maintenance and enhanced mobility. At present, Agni series missiles that India has in its armoury are: Agni-1 with 700 km range, Agni-2 with 2,000 km range, Agni-3 and Agni-4 with 2,500 km to more than 3,500 km range. The first test of Agni-5 was conducted on April 19, 2012, the second on September 15, 2013, the third on January 31, 2015 and fourth trial on December 26, 2016 from the same base. With Agni-5, India joins the super-exclusive club of countries with ICBMs or inter-continental ballistic missiles after US, Britain, Russia, China and France.

(With Inputs From PTI)




