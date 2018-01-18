India Successfully Test-Fires Agni-5 Ballistic Missile: All You Need To Know

Agni-V is most advanced missile in the Agni series and with this, India enters ICBM club.
India successfully test-fires nuclear capable surface-to-surface Agni-5 Ballistic Missile
today, making entry into super-exclusive club of countries with intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), boosting indigenous missile capabilities and deterrence strength of the country. Agni-5 is the most advanced missile in the Agni series with a strike range of over 5,000 kilometres. Agni-5 was test-fired at about 9:54 am from launch pad number 4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Abdul Kalam Island, earlier known as Wheeler Island, off Odisha coast. During the test-fire, the sophisticated missile travelled for 19 minutes and covered 4,900 km.